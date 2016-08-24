Did Hailey Baldwin Get Another Tattoo? 

Hailey Baldwin is doing things you, guys. In the last couple of days she's done more than we have these past couple of weeks. Shortly after she announced her upcoming ModelCo. collaboration collection, she showed up in New York and has been having a whirlwind trip. Last night at her Ugg collaboration release party, Hailey debuted a new '90s inspired layered lob, which is giving us all of the Rachel Green hair feels. On top of all of that, it looks like Hailey might have some new ink, too.

He must become greater and greater, and I must become less and less. John 3:30 @haileybaldwin #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Aug 23, 2016 at 9:38pm PDT

Celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy—he's inked everyone from the Biebs to Kendall Jenner to Chloe Grace Moretz—shared a photo on his Instagram of some new hand tattoos on what appears to be Hailey Baldwin.

However, a few months ago Hailey Baldwin debuted a "pray" tattoo on the outside of her index fingers that was designed by Kendall Jenner. Seemingly in it's place is Hailey's new K tattoo (K for Kendall?), as well as a 3:30 tattoo, which according to the caption is in reference to the Biblical passage, John 3:30.

So is it real or is it fake? Guess we're going to have to wait and find out.