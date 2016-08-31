Looks Like Hailey Baldwin Might Have Moved on From Her Rachel Green Hair

The '90s definitely had their moment in the spotlight this summer, and we're not just talking about the sweeping comeback of the choker. Nineties hair was everywhere too (Baby Spice's pigtails totes happened), and Hailey Baldwin was on the forefront of it. The model single-handedly brought back the hairstyle that pretty much defined the decade.

Yes, we're referring to the Rachel.

But we hope that you haven't gotten too used to seeing Baldwin surrounded by a retro aura, because by the looks of it, she might have moved on, at least hair wise.

RELATED: Did Hailey Baldwin Get Another Tattoo?

Yesterday, the model paid a visit to Priscilla Avalles, a celebrity hair extensions specialist whose clients include Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, and the result was a layered 'do with, you guessed it, plenty more length. Presumably, we're talking like eight inches.

Today with my Girl Crush ❤️ @haileybaldwin A photo posted by Priscilla Valles (@priscillavalles) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

So is this forever or just for a shoot? Considering all the projects Hailey has on her plate right now, it might just be for a gig we don't know about yet.

And while Hailey might be easing up on her Friends vibes, at least your girl Rachel Green is still kicking back on Netflix.