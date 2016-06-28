Hailey Baldwin Looks Like the Ultimate '90s Supermodel in This Photo

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Dobrina Zhekova
Jun 28, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Ah, the '90s. The decade of boy bands, mood rings, overalls, and skinny brows. And while some of those trends definitely need to stay buried, we are more than happy to invoke the good old times when it comes to models. Because, let's be honest, the '90s will go down in history as the decade of supermodels

While there is a new crop of "It" models nowadays (Gigi! Bella! Kendall!), one of them just injected us with a major dose of '90s nostalgia. We are talking about Hailey Baldwin, obviously. 

The gorgeous model, whose beauty obviously transcends time periods, looks like the ultimate '90s supermodel in an ad image for a new Guess fall campaign.

new @GUESS campaign shot by @rayanayash 🙂 out in 2 wks. Thank you @paulmarciano 🎈😘

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

First of all, her voluminous waves totally steal the show. Her locks remind us of Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer's enviable hair from back in the day. And with her makeup kept on the natural side, Hailey just oozes the effortless sex appeal that '90s supermodels were famous for.

For more proof of the above, look no further than her Instagram account. Baldwin's feed is full of snaps that will give you major #hairinspo. 

Waves: Check.

donezo 👅

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Sleek ponytail: Check.

MetBall 2016. Thank you @tommyhilfiger for putting together this amazing dress. 💘💘

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Braids: Check!

👋🏼

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

And the same goes for that '90s vibe we mentioned earlier. I mean, nothing completes the message quite like a Baywatch-inspired swimsuit:

📌

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

We just can't wait to see more images from Hailey's Guess campaign and reminisce about the past. 

