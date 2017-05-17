5 Things Hailey Baldwin Does to Stay in Shape

A poster girl for the "slash generation" (as in model/actress/fashion designer), Hailey Baldwin is busier than ever. Between gearing up to host TBS's new rap-battle show, Drop the Mic, and fronting campaigns for Guess and H&M, the 20-year-old keeps fit on the fly. "I travel with weights so I can do core workouts on the floor," and she hits the hotel treadmill no matter where in the world she lands.

Here are five more self-care secrets that keep Baldwin in tip-top shape.

Skin Smarts

"I love using body oil, especially in the summer. I apply Rodin's right after a shower." And while Baldwin is hardly a product junkie, she says, "I'll never go to sleep without washing my face with Dr. Barbara Sturm's cleanser."

Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser, $70; molecular-cosmetics.com. Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Body Oil, $130; oliolusso.com.

Fresh Start

"I eat pretty healthy, but I'll admit that sometimes I skip breakfast. When I can fit it in, I love anything with avocado. I like it best spread on whole-grain toast."

Gym Retreat

"I danced ballet for 12 years, so I like workouts that incorporate movement. I'm obsessed with the hip-hop yoga classes at Y7 Studio. They have locations on both coasts."

Zen Find

"When I'm stressed, I listen to low-key music and do my best to zone out. While I'm home in New York City, I'll light candles all over my apartment. My favorites are by Le Labo."

Le Labo Santal 26 candle, $75; lelabofragrances.com.

Sleep Ritual

"I'm always in different time zones," Baldwin says. "Using my Sleep Well app gives me some consistency. It walks me through breathing and stretching to quiet my mind."

Free on iTunes and Google Play. In-app purchase, $4.

Spa Getaway

To unwind, Baldwin heads for the mineral pools at Spa Montage in Beverly Hills. The circulation-boosting treatments "are so relaxing," she says. "Plus, they give the best massages there."

