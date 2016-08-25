Bella Hadid Just Took the Most Supermodel-Filled Selfie Ever

While our family photos tend to be awkward and are hidden deep in some forgotten trunk in the basement where they'll never see the light of day, the celebrity's family photos tend to more closely resemble a Versace campaign. I mean, just think back to all the Kardashian Christmas Cards and the elaborate set-ups they require. Remember the one where Kendall and Kylie are posing on a sea of tabloids? It's no joke.

Well, even Bella Hadid's family selfies take things to the (chicest) next level. In fact, they're filled with supermodels.

Our beautiful mama👭 we love you sooo ❤️ A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 24, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

Bella shared this supes cute pic, posing with her mom (Yolanda Foster) and big sis Gigi and captioned it, "our beautiful mama we love you sooo," along with the appropriate emojis, of course.

The awes were immediate, and it inspired us all to call our own mums and tell them we loved them.

And can we just draw your attention to how killer everyone looks here? Living for Gigi's contour, messy pony, and pink velvet choker.