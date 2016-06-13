This Hydration Treatment Will Be the Most Refreshing Part of Your Summer Routine 

Just because it's warmer out doesn't mean that you can scrimp on the moisturizer. Yeah, harsh winter winds aren't stripping you of moisture, but exposure to the summery elements can also take its toll. And that's where H2O+ newly reformulated Oasis hydrating treatment comes in. It's beyond a moisturizer. Your face will thank you for using it, which is why we put it in our June beauty bag. For more on why it's awesome, read on.

What It's Called:

H2O+ Oasis Hydrating Treatment

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Brown bagging your lunch for a week or so... $38; h2oplus.com

What Makes It Special:

It’s clinically proven to keep your complexion noticeably softer, smoother, and continuously hydrated for 24 hours!

Who’s It For?

Dry skin

When to Use It:

Use after cleansing and toning day and night.

What It Feels Like:

Gel.

What It Smells Like:

Subtly fresh with a hint of mint.

What the Experts Are Saying:

“The Oasis Hydrating Treatment is my go-to product: I especially love putting it before a flight. We overhauled the formula so that it would be even more effective, and it is now clinically proven to hydrate skin for 24 hours. The Oasis Hydrating Treatment has a really big following, as it’s been a bestseller for 26 years, and now we can deliver an even better experience,” says Joy Chen, CEO of H2O+ Beauty

What the Internet Is Saying: