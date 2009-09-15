Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress, dropped out of the spotlight for a bit, opting to spend QT with her children and husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. But she's back on the red carpet and as flawless as ever. "She has a simple, unfussy way that lets her be a beauty chameleon," makeup artist Troy Jensen has said. "She effortlessly takes on personae, from modern gamine to retro siren to pale and haunting vamp." Her latest transformation? A youthful shoulder-grazing 'do that is exquisite, as always.

1990: "When I look back at pictures of me in high school," Paltrow has said, "I was sort of a minimalist. I never went through the big-hair-and-makeup phase."
1995
1995
The Seven leading lady pairs subdued eye makeup with frosty mauve lipstick. "Gwyneth's lips are perfect and you can do anything you want to them," makeup artist Vivian Baker has said.
1997
1997
Paltrow gets the chop for Sliding Doors. "She has an amazing neck and jawline," hairstylist David Babaii has commented. "[The short style] looked very sophisticated."
1999
1999
Paltrow went brunette for a role in Bounce with former beau, Ben Affleck.
2007
2007
"Straightening my hair is big for me in terms of feeling confident," the Estee Lauder face told Vogue. "If I have straight hair, I feel like half my outfit battle is over."
2008
2008
Back and better than ever! The Iron Man star smolders in smoky lavender liner.
