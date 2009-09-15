1 of 6 Yearbook Archives

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress, dropped out of the spotlight for a bit, opting to spend QT with her children and husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. But she's back on the red carpet and as flawless as ever. "She has a simple, unfussy way that lets her be a beauty chameleon," makeup artist Troy Jensen has said. "She effortlessly takes on personae, from modern gamine to retro siren to pale and haunting vamp." Her latest transformation? A youthful shoulder-grazing 'do that is exquisite, as always.



1990: "When I look back at pictures of me in high school," Paltrow has said, "I was sort of a minimalist. I never went through the big-hair-and-makeup phase."