Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress, dropped out of the spotlight for a bit, opting to spend QT with her children and husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. But she's back on the red carpet and as flawless as ever. "She has a simple, unfussy way that lets her be a beauty chameleon," makeup artist Troy Jensen has said. "She effortlessly takes on personae, from modern gamine to retro siren to pale and haunting vamp." Her latest transformation? A youthful shoulder-grazing 'do that is exquisite, as always.
1990: "When I look back at pictures of me in high school," Paltrow has said, "I was sort of a minimalist. I never went through the big-hair-and-makeup phase."
Yearbook Archives
1995
The Seven leading lady pairs subdued eye makeup with frosty mauve lipstick. "Gwyneth's lips are perfect and you can do anything you want to them," makeup artist Vivian Baker has said.
Greg Pace/BEImages
1997
Paltrow gets the chop for Sliding Doors. "She has an amazing neck and jawline," hairstylist David Babaii has commented. "[The short style] looked very sophisticated."
Ron Galella/WireImage
1999
Paltrow went brunette for a role in Bounce with former beau, Ben Affleck.
Celebrity Photo
2007
"Straightening my hair is big for me in terms of feeling confident," the Estee Lauder face told Vogue. "If I have straight hair, I feel like half my outfit battle is over."
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
2008
Back and better than ever! The Iron Man star smolders in smoky lavender liner.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Yearbook Archives
Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress, dropped out of the spotlight for a bit, opting to spend QT with her children and husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. But she's back on the red carpet and as flawless as ever. "She has a simple, unfussy way that lets her be a beauty chameleon," makeup artist Troy Jensen has said. "She effortlessly takes on personae, from modern gamine to retro siren to pale and haunting vamp." Her latest transformation? A youthful shoulder-grazing 'do that is exquisite, as always.
1990: "When I look back at pictures of me in high school," Paltrow has said, "I was sort of a minimalist. I never went through the big-hair-and-makeup phase."
Advertisement
2 of 6Greg Pace/BEImages
1995
The Seven leading lady pairs subdued eye makeup with frosty mauve lipstick. "Gwyneth's lips are perfect and you can do anything you want to them," makeup artist Vivian Baker has said.
3 of 6Ron Galella/WireImage
1997
Paltrow gets the chop for Sliding Doors. "She has an amazing neck and jawline," hairstylist David Babaii has commented. "[The short style] looked very sophisticated."
Advertisement
4 of 6Celebrity Photo
1999
Paltrow went brunette for a role in Bounce with former beau, Ben Affleck.
Advertisement
5 of 6Gary Gershoff/WireImage
2007
"Straightening my hair is big for me in terms of feeling confident," the Estee Lauder face told Vogue. "If I have straight hair, I feel like half my outfit battle is over."
Advertisement
6 of 6Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
2008
Back and better than ever! The Iron Man star smolders in smoky lavender liner.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.