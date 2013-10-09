Gwen Stefani and OPI Team Up on New Polish Collection

Courtesy Photo; FameFlynet Pictures; INFphoto.com
Kelsey Glein
Oct 09, 2013 @ 1:56 pm

Love Gwen Stefani's beauty looks? Now you can get a mani just like her! Nail brand OPI has just announced a partnership with the singer and fashion designer, which will include seven limited edition nail lacquers featuring standout colors in breakthrough finishes. Collection highlights include a bold red lacquer featuring Swarovski crystals that pays homage to Stefani's signature lipstick (Over & Over A-Gwen), a new semi-matte satin finish in shades of gold and black (Love.Angel.Music.Baby. and 4 in the Morning), and a mirrored chrome paired with a special base coat (Push and Shove). The style icon always uses beauty to accessorize her style, which makes her a great match for the polish brand — we couldn't be more excited for this collaboration. OPI wanted to create a collection as dramatic and glamorous as Stefani, and we think they captured her spirit in lacquer perfectly! Look for the Gwen Stefani x OPI in January. Until then, click through the gallery to see some of Gwen's best mani looks to get a preview of what we might be seeing come 2014.

MORE:
• Our Dream Looks for Gwen Stefani's New Baby
The Mariah Carey for OPI Holiday Collection
• See Gwen Stefani's Best Looks Ever!

1 of 4 CHP/FameFlynet Pictures

Chic Checkerboard

Gwen Stefani arrives at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport in France in 2012.

Advertisement
2 of 4 MEKA/INFphoto.com

Signature Shade

The singer drops off her son Zuma at school in Los Angeles in 2013 wearing her signature lipstick color on her nails.

3 of 4 Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

Sporty Hue

Stefani watches the 2010 US Open tennis tournament with a bright polish to match the tennis balls.

Advertisement
4 of 4 VM/FameFlynet Pictures

Dark Side

Gwen Stefani and Kingston got a mommy-son manicure in Los Angeles in 2013.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!