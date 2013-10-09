Gwen Stefani and OPI Team Up on New Polish Collection

Love Gwen Stefani's beauty looks? Now you can get a mani just like her! Nail brand OPI has just announced a partnership with the singer and fashion designer, which will include seven limited edition nail lacquers featuring standout colors in breakthrough finishes. Collection highlights include a bold red lacquer featuring Swarovski crystals that pays homage to Stefani's signature lipstick (Over & Over A-Gwen), a new semi-matte satin finish in shades of gold and black (Love.Angel.Music.Baby. and 4 in the Morning), and a mirrored chrome paired with a special base coat (Push and Shove). The style icon always uses beauty to accessorize her style, which makes her a great match for the polish brand — we couldn't be more excited for this collaboration. OPI wanted to create a collection as dramatic and glamorous as Stefani, and we think they captured her spirit in lacquer perfectly! Look for the Gwen Stefani x OPI in January. Until then, click through the gallery to see some of Gwen's best mani looks to get a preview of what we might be seeing come 2014.

MORE:

• Our Dream Looks for Gwen Stefani's New Baby

• The Mariah Carey for OPI Holiday Collection

• See Gwen Stefani's Best Looks Ever!