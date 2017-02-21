Here's What Gwen Stefani Thinks Is the Grossest Habit Ever

Could there be a better choice for Revlon’s newest ambassador than makeup-loving darling Gwen Stefani? It’s a match made in heaven. We caught up with her in New York City after the announcement of her new role for the brand where she talked about life, love, and why she's doesn't have a single beauty regret.

On Why She’s the Most Excited Person on the Planet About Her New Role

"I'm like how smart is Revlon to pick me? They're so smart. I'm probably the most excited person about makeup that you could ever choose and it genuinely is my passion. It’s something that I've been obsessed with for as long as I can remember. It's art. It's self expression. It's transformation. It's confidence. All day long—whether it's on stage, photo shoots, or just my everyday routine—I get up and put tons of makeup on because I like it, and I like doing it, and I think I'm good at it. And then on top of it, I get to be on the The Voice and be like 'OK, now what are we going to do today? What should we do? How do we top ourselves? How do we make something different?'"

On How This Role Is Connected to Her Love Life

"I feel like really excited. It's like one of those things where I would never have dreamed this big. To be a brand ambassador for a huge world brand that's been around forever and on top of that, weirdly also has a message. They can choose any message, right? I mean, they're speaking to the world and they choose love. Which I think is just weirdly paralleled to my life, because I feel like I had to make a choice a few years ago when things were just so hard and to choose love. I wrote a whole record about 'this is what the truth feels like.' And love to me is truth. Love to me is God. Love to me is just all of those things. So I think to be a part of a world message right now, it's just an amazing platform to just say it. I feel like it's a really amazing thing. I'll look back and be like, ‘I'm proud.’"

On Where We’re Most Likely to Find Her Experimenting with Makeup

"At home, that's probably where I experiment the most. It's really weird how I go through different phases and it does depend on what I'm doing and how much time I have. I'm the worst procrastinator when it comes to makeup. I always don't leave enough time and then I get really into it. I'll go through a phase, I'll be like ‘Ooh I'm really into this, like, dark inside line right now.’ It just depends on where I'm at or what I'm doing. And usually, I just think it's creative. It's fun. It's not serious."

On Why She’s "Moody” When It Comes to Makeup

"[Makeup] says a lot, I think. Even my kids are so used to me wearing makeup that if I don't, they'll be like, ‘Wait are you gonna put on makeup?’ I'm like, ‘Of course I'm going to.’ It's just who I am. Always have been. So it's kind of perfect to be doing it in this way. And it's inspiring, too."

On the Concept of Beauty Mishaps

"I don't feel like ashamed—I don’t have mishaps. I know exactly what was going on in that moment, and who I was at that time, and why I did what I did. I can't punish myself for a look, because that's me growing and evolving and working with what I had at the time and who I was. So I don't really look back and go ‘ew.’ I mean of course there's things like lighting situations where I'm like, ‘Dang it, I know I looked good and they really made me look horrible.’ I don't think you should do that, especially someone like me who's had opportunities to have looks. A lot of people probably look back at a perm or something and they're like, ‘Whoa.’ I had a perm at one point and I knew it was perm time! And I don't regret it. It was fun."

On How She Does Her Makeup for Date Night with Blake

"I don't have an ideal of any makeup, it's all about what you're trying to say and mood. I think that's the same with clothes for me too. And I'm not proud of this but I think that it really affects me. If I'm not comfortable, I'll be like, ‘I don't even want to be here right now,' if I don't have the right feeling, because it's who I am. I'm saying, 'This is who I am.' I think that's true even if you're a jeans and T-shirt person."

On When She Feels Sexiest

"I don't feel like sexiness has been a real huge part of my whole thing. For me, these days, wow, I feel like sexiness is not the obvious. But I feel my best when I get to be creative and just be me. I didn’t even wear heels until I was probably in my 30s. I didn't even carry a purse until I was probably in my 40s. I've been a band with my band since I'm 17, wearing Doc Martens ... not really trying to get my sexy on. I'm more about sharing my story and writing songs and getting people off in a different kind of way, with music."

On Whether She Ever Goes to Sleep Without Washing Her Face

"No. I cannot go to sleep with makeup on. That is so gross! I don't have a huge routine, but I wash my face with some cleanser that takes makeup off. I just recently started using these pads from a dermatologist that takes more makeup off. I cannot believe how much makeup was on there for all those years. I think about [when I was on tour] on a bus, trying to wash my face in that little sink. That's what I did forever! And then I put on moisturizer. It's not that deep. It is what it is. Some days you look good, some days you don't."