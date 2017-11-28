Gwen Stefani Reveals Her Go-To Red Lipstick—And Worst-Ever Beauty Disaster

The singer on her beauty muses and must-haves.

WHEN IT COMES TO MAKEUP... I've always been obsessed. I remember looking at cartoons and animated princesses when I was younger and being intrigued. I'd watch my mom put on her makeup, thinking she was so beautiful. I can't remember not being interested in it.

I GOT INTO RED LIPSTICK WHEN... My grandma gave me a bunch of colors in my Christmas stocking when I was 18. I tried one on in my car and saw it in the rearview mirror. I remember loving how it made me feel: daring.

MY FAVORITE PRODUCT IS... Actually, there's no one product I stick to because I genuinely love experimenting with different looks. One of the most important things is something for my lips. I love a bold lip. Today I'm wearing the red shade I wore on my last shoot, Revlon's Super Lustrous in Love That Red ($8; target.com). Some days I could do brows and lips and that's it.

A LOOK I NEVER WANT TO REVISIT IS... Well, the craziest thing that's ever happened to me is probably a chemical cut—when my hair fell out during the Tragic Kingdom tour and I consequently experienced short hair for the first time, and not by choice.

MY BEAUTY ICONS ARE... Old Hollywood starlets. Growing up in Anaheim, so close to Hollywood, I've always been obsessed with their silver-screen looks. I definitely adapted that into my own from a very young age. I'd plaster posters of Marilyn Monroe on my bedroom walls and spend hours trying to replicate her hair and makeup.

I STAY FIT WITH... Daily prayer—my spiritual fitness comes first. I'm into running, walking, doing lunges, old-fashioned gym workouts.

THE BEST BEAUTY ADVICE I'VE EVER RECEIVED IS... That classic tale of how beauty comes from within, which my mom told me. So does creativity. Being creative with makeup is a way to find new confidence. No matter what's going on in my life, makeup is like war paint for the day.

