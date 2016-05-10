Leave It to Gwen Stefani to Take the Sleek Ponytail to a Whole New Level 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
May 10, 2016 @ 10:15 am

We've been looking up to Gwen Stefani for rock inspo ever since her No Doubt days. After all, we can all agree that her cool-girl fashion and beauty games are always 100 percent. And last night, to really no surprise at all, the singer gave us yet another look that left us totes speechless. No really, we don't even know what to say it's THAT good. 

Stefani totally slayed in a stunning floor-length embellished gown that, thanks to some mesh cutouts, still reminded us that Gwen is the ultimate rock queen. Her hairstylist Danilo created the sleekest ponytail we've seen in a while and makeup artist Gregory Arlt paired the look with a bold pink lip.

That color is an all-around yes. 

RELATED: Visit Gwen Stefani On the Set of Her InStyle Cover Shoot

@nbcthevoice #goaheadandbreakmyheart @blakeshelton ❤️Gx @officialdanilohair @gregoryarlt

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Nobody does glam rock like Gwen. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!