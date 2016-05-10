Leave It to Gwen Stefani to Take the Sleek Ponytail to a Whole New Level 

We've been looking up to Gwen Stefani for rock inspo ever since her No Doubt days. After all, we can all agree that her cool-girl fashion and beauty games are always 100 percent. And last night, to really no surprise at all, the singer gave us yet another look that left us totes speechless. No really, we don't even know what to say it's THAT good.

Stefani totally slayed in a stunning floor-length embellished gown that, thanks to some mesh cutouts, still reminded us that Gwen is the ultimate rock queen. Her hairstylist Danilo created the sleekest ponytail we've seen in a while and makeup artist Gregory Arlt paired the look with a bold pink lip.

That color is an all-around yes.

@nbcthevoice #goaheadandbreakmyheart @blakeshelton ❤️Gx @officialdanilohair @gregoryarlt A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 9, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

Nobody does glam rock like Gwen.