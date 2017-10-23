Gucci's First-Ever Illuminator Is Epic in Every Way Possible

If there were an appropriate time to deck yourself out in every shimmery product possible, the holiday season would be it. Following Thanksgiving, our makeup bags practically get glitter-bombed with all the sparkly shadows, metallic lipsticks, and glow-enhancing highlighters we're likely to pile on. Suffice it to say that Gucci's latest addition to their ever-expanding makeup range will fit right in with our "shine bright" vibe we're putting out.

The label is launching their first-ever highlighter as part of their holiday makeup collection, and gorgeous doesn't even begin to describe the product. Housed inside of the black lacquered compact (with a magnetic closure, thank you very much) is a gold highlighter that has been laser-etched with a butterfly design in its center. You'll want to check the Saks Fifth Avenue new arrivals page regularly—the Illuminating Powder is expected to drop at Saks Fifth Avenue any day now, priced at $53, and the limited-edition factor makes it that much more appealing as a collector's item.

Though the butterfly pattern is certainly a stunning aesthetic touch (hello, Instagram!), it also serves as a nod to the product's muse. The Gucci team drew upon the idea of differing tones and reflections the butterfly's wings cast, which is mirrored in the illuminating powder's iridescent finish, which veers from gold to peach or rose depending on how the light hits. The satin texture of the powder allows for easy blending, so you can go as subtle or intense as you see fit. Better yet, the variations in tone flatter every complexion from dark to fair.

