You may have reserved all green blush — and other green beauty products — for the likes of Elphaba, but they're totally a thing that everyday, real people can wear, too. The catch, though, is that these green goods change colors once they interact with your skin. Take, for example, Lipstick Queen's Frog Princess Blush, which is very green in the pot, but turns into a soft and pretty pinkish-red once you apply it to your cheekbones.

Courtesy

This might conjure up memories from the '90s, when "mood-changing" beauty products were all the rage. This is thanks to ingredients and technology in said beauty products that react to the pH levels of your skin.

Like most blushes, though, the color in this product can be built up, and it'll look a little different on each person.

If you're looking for other products with this color-transforming tech, try Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick, Smashbox's O-Gloss Intuitive Lip Gloss, or Son & Park Watermelon Lip Tint.