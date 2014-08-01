Graphic Lines: Nail the Season with Jin Soon Choi's DIY Designs

While nail art can often be intimidating to try yourself, graphic line manis are simple—even for the novice.

Celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi created these DIY linear nail designs for Your Look, a special issue of InStyleClick through the gallery to follow her step-by-step guide for achieving the cool striped manicures, plus get more designs in Your Look (on newsstands now)!

Graphic Cream & Red Stripes

Step 1:
Apply a base coast, then two coats of nude polish and let dry.
Graphic Cream & Red Stripes

Step 2:
Dip a striping brush ($10; sephora.com) into orange polish and create thin stripes from the base to tip. Work in a quick haphazard motion to create the effect seen here.
Graphic Cream & Red Stripes

Step 3:
Apply a matte top coat to finish.
Metallic with Accent Stripes

Step 1:
After swiping on base coat, apply two coats of silver nail polish. We like Nars polish in Amarapura ($20; narscosmetics.com).
Metallic with Accent Stripes

Step 2:
Using a striping brush, paint diagonal deep purple stripes of varying lengths.

Step 3:
3. Alternate maroon stripes with emerald green lines. Try Revlon Colorstay Gel in High Stakes ($8; drugstore.com).
Metallic with Accent Stripes

Step 4:
Finish with top coat.
Black & White Criss-Cross

Step 1:
Apply a base coat, then apply a creamy opaque white polish and let dry. Our favorite is Jin Soon nail lacquer in Kooky White ($18; drugstore.com).
Black & White Criss-Cross

Step 2:
Dip a striping brush into black polish (we used the one found in Kiss nail art Paint & Stencil Kit in Gala, $7; drugstore.com) and create diagonal lines across nails. Repeat in the opposite direction to create a web-like effect.
Black & White Criss-Cross

Step 3:
Seal nails with a top coat.
Burgundy & Lilac ZigZags

Step 1:
Paint on base coat, then two coats of burgundy nail polish (we like Estee Lauder Pure Color lacquer in Lust, $21; esteelauder.com) and let dry.
Burgundy & Lilac ZigZags

Step 2:
Dip a striping brush into opaque lilac polish (try Essie Polish in Full Steam Ahead, $9; essie.com) and zigzag lines towards the middle.
Burgundy & Lilac ZigZags

Step 3:
Apply a top coat to finish.

