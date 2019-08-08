This Eyebrow Serum Gave Me the Best Brows of My Life

Image zoom grandecosmetics/Instagram

As much as I’ve always wanted bold, bushy eyebrows like Brooke Shields and Cara Delevingne, it’s just never been in the cards for me. I grew to accept my average-sized brows, until one day last year when I was getting them shaped, my eyebrow threader pointed out that both of my brows started to develop patchy spots that were making them look even thinner.

Determined to get a handle on my thinning brows before they got much worse, I started researching the best eyebrow growth serums on the market and quickly started to feel overwhelmed with the number of options. That is until a friend of mine told me about Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum. She had been using the product for a few months at that point and had nothing but good things to say about it, so I decided to give it a try.

The serum itself is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that work together to promote hair growth in your eyebrows. Besides promising fuller and thicker brows in just six weeks, I also liked that the serum is vegan, cruelty-free, and ophthalmologist-approved. It comes with a thin brush applicator that made it incredibly easy to apply the product to my brow line.

After going through my nightly skincare routine, I applied the serum to my brows, making sure I used a bit more on the patchy areas. Knowing instant results were not a possibility, I religiously applied the serum every day and hoped for the best.

In just a few weeks, I started to notice that my patches were starting to close and my brows were already looking thicker. And after using the serum for four months — the recommended time the brand says is necessary to see full results — I can honestly say my eyebrows have never looked better. Not only did all of the gaps and patches close, but my eyebrow hairs were thicker, longer, and fuller — leaving my brows looking richer and overall more defined.

I’m not the only one who has seen amazing results from the serum. More than 10,000 Sephora customers have liked the product and Amazon shoppers have given it a near-perfect rating. “I love this product!!! It really works!!! My brows were extremely thin and in some places there was no hair at all; I had to wear a brow pencil for them to look like eyebrows. I don’t need to wear a brow pencil anymore, and they look really good! I’ve even gotten compliments on how nice they look,” raved one Amazon reviewer.

“Works wonders,” said one Sephora shopper. “I am a casualty of the 90's.....meaning I plucked my eyebrows so much they were barely there. I came across this product through a recommendation about 3 months and have been using it ever since. In just three short months my eyebrows are full and shapely! This product delivers everything it promises.”

At $70 for a three-milliliter bottle, it is definitely a beauty investment, but the small bottle of serum lasted much longer than I thought it would and I didn’t need to order a refill for several months. And since it gave me the bold brows of my dreams, I would say it’s totally worth the investment.

