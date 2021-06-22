This Growth Serum Transforms Bald and Overplucked Arches Into Bushy Brows - and It's 30% Off Right Now
Rolling out of bed in the morning ready for work is kind of the dream, if you disregard the capitalist undertones (we live in a society...). The thought of an easier AM routine has powered the microblading and eyelash extension industries, yet there are downsides: Semi-permanent tattoos fade or morph, and habitual eyelash extensions get expensive fast. But eyelash serums fill a gap, both in the market and on your lash line - and right now, one of Amazon's best-selling growth serums is 30 percent off for Prime Day.
Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum comes with over 11,000 five-star ratings and 2,000+ five-star reviews, courtesy of a formula that uses peptides, amino acids, botanical extracts, and conditioners to set the stage for maximum length and volume. And where some lash serums seem like snake oil, those thousand-fold shoppers say Grande's is the real deal.
"This stuff is a miracle product. I rarely write reviews, but I was compelled to because I LOVE this product," said one person. "I started seeing results after two or three weeks but now, after consistently using it daily for three months, I have eyelashes that look false (or like extensions!). My eyelashes used to be short, sparse, and I was missing lashes on each corner of the eye. Not only did it make them thicker, it made them grow back in the corners and they are SO long. I just thought I'd have to accept that I'd have shorter, sparse lashes because I'm getting older, but I will never have to because I'll never be without this stuff!!"
That person's experience is echoed by dozens of others - in their 40s and over - all of whom saw results that turned around the lackluster lashes they were resigned to. According to one 51-year-old, their "puny," quick-to-fall eyelashes lengthened and filled in, restoring the thick lashes of their twenties. Another wrote that their hairstylist turned them onto this serum with the warning that it works so well, the stylist couldn't use it every night - and while they were skeptical, after trying it, the reviewer found themselves with double the amount of lashes.
Someone else was hooked on the look of lash extensions, but in the aftermath, their natural lashes started to depart. "I was so sad and so embarrassed, and frantically looking for some eyelash serum to try," they said. "Now, I cannot believe how long my lashes are. I am so mad at myself for not taking a before and after picture. My lashes are longer than they have ever been."
The best part? Some lash serums only work as long as you use them, but the shopper above found that a month out from using it, their lashes were still beautiful and long. And while the serum is Grande Cosmetics' hero product, the brand's hair growth technology works just as well in its GrandeMascara Conditioning Peptide Mascara, GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum, and GrandeBrow-fill Volumizing Brow Gel, all of which are also 30 percent off.
At $18 (normally $25), the conditioning mascara is a phenomenal complement to the Lash Enhancing Serum, users say. "When I use this during the day and the serum at night, my lashes get out of control," one wrote, adding that they're constantly asked whether they're wearing fake lashes with it on.
Another person describes the mascara as the best they've ever used because there's no smudging, no flaking, and it lasts up to twelve hours "looking like it was just applied." The Brow Enhancing Serum, meanwhile, helps victims of the overplucked aughts grow back their brows after over a decade of trying, adding lush growth and thickness after a couple of months.
"I'm shocked at the progress I've had in six weeks," wrote someone else who bought it on a previous Prime Day, noting that the price drop helped them take the plunge. Others saw bald spots fill in and their sparse outer third of brows fill out, granting them "bushy eyebrows" in just over two months. And in the meantime, the brand's Volumizing Brow Gel gives the illusion of game-changing thickness.
"Wow! My eyebrows are back!," a reviewer said of the filler. Another called it "the greatest brow product" they've ever used, adding that the "gel seems to magically cling to the brow hairs instead of your skin and looks great."
Try Grande Cosmetics' line of hair growth products while they're on sale until tomorrow at midnight PT (or while supplies last), and get ready for "innumerable" compliments.
