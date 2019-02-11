The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 Grammy Awards 

The Grammys are music's biggest night of the year, so did you really think that celebrities would hold back on bringing the glitz and glamour to the red carpet? Of course not.

The show always serves us plenty of amazing beauty moments, and the 2019 Grammys red carpet was no different. Case in point: Lady Gaga's smoky eyes and textured waves, plus Jennifer Lopez's giant rhinestone-encrusted hat and long low ponytail. The night delivered an album's worth of hit hair and makeup moments, all of which are worth attempting to recreate.

Here are the best of the best beauty looks from the 2019 Grammys red carpet.

VIDEO: See All the 2019 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals