The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 Grammy Awards
The Grammys are music's biggest night of the year, so did you really think that celebrities would hold back on bringing the glitz and glamour to the red carpet? Of course not.
The show always serves us plenty of amazing beauty moments, and the 2019 Grammys red carpet was no different. Case in point: Lady Gaga's smoky eyes and textured waves, plus Jennifer Lopez's giant rhinestone-encrusted hat and long low ponytail. The night delivered an album's worth of hit hair and makeup moments, all of which are worth attempting to recreate.
Here are the best of the best beauty looks from the 2019 Grammys red carpet.
VIDEO: See All the 2019 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Meghan Trainor
A fail-safe red carpet hairstyle, Meghan Trainor wore her blonde waves brushed back with lots of volume. She kept things classic with her makeup, too. Trainor went with silver smoky eyes, fluffy lashes, and shiny pink lips. To create the perfect your-lips-but-better shade, Trainor's makeup artist Alison Christian mixed Kat Von D Beauty's Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick in Ophelia and Noble.
Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara channeled Old Hollywood for the 2019 Grammys. She gave her curls a deep side part, and chose cat-eye eyeliner and matte red lips for her makeup.
Camila Cabello
If you’ve asked yourself “Should I get bangs?” Camila Cabello’s Grammys hairstyle is so good, you’re not going be able to resist a set of curtain bangs any longer. As for that shine, Dimitris Giannetos ran a bit of L'Oreal Paris' Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment through Cabello's ponytail.
The singer’s low-maintenance bangs was the perfect accessory for her low, wavy ponytail. A soft smoky eye, rosy blush, and nude lip gloss completed her red carpet beauty look. As for that rosy glow on her cheekbones? Makeup artist Allan Avendano usedL'Oreal Paris' Enchanted Paradise Blush and True Match Lumi Powder Glow Illuminator in Rose
Kacey Musgraves
Monochromatic makeup was a trend on the 2019 Grammys red carpet, too. Kacey Musgraves wore blush pink on her eyes, cheeks, and lips, and the shades perfectly matched her tulle dress. A few key products makeup artist Moani Lee used to create the ethereal makeup look: Pat McGrath Labs' MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Temptation Palette, SKIN FETISH: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio in Iridescent Pink, and Mattetrance Lipstick in Fever Dream.
As for her hair, she simply brushed it back behind her shoulders. Musgrave's hairstylist Giovanni Delgado finished her smooth hair off by spritzing it with R+Co's Glittering Smooth Shine Spray for extra shine and Outer Space Flexible Hair Spray for hold.
Alicia Keys
Sticking to her almost makeup-free lifestyle, Alicia Keys has yet again left us floored with her flawless, glowing skin. Her makeup artist Dotti prepped her skin for the show using Burt's Bees products. The only makeup products used on Keys was a coat of Burt's Bees Nourishing Mascara and Glossy Lipstick in Peony Dew and Nude Rain.
The Grammys host wore her natural curls pulled back into a low ponytail. Hairstylist Marcia Hamilton prepped Keys's hair with Phyto Specific Curl Legend Energizing Spray when it was damp to bring out her natural curls.
Miley Cyrus
That hair flip? Oh, it’s just Miley being Miley. Cat-flick eyeliner and nude glossy lips rounded out the singer’s effortless red carpet beauty vibe.
Bebe Rexha
The singer brought one of the most popular updos from your prom to the red carpet — and we’re into it. Unilever Hair Expert Ursula Stephen used Dove's Care Between Invisible Dry Shampoo to give Bebe's hair extra grit and hold, plus added a bit extra to her bangs to help them stay in place. Instead of perfectly matching her eye makeup to her red dress, she wore a complimenting burgundy and charcoal smoky eye.
Dua Lipa
The blunt bob is alive and well at the Grammys thanks to Dua Lipa. For a completely sleek finish, Lipa's hairstylist Sami Knight prepped her hair using Fekkai's Blowout Primer. The singer kept her eye makeup shimmery but subtle, opting for taupe and beige shades.
Janelle Monáe
Yes, Janelle Monáe's safety pin-adorned headpiece is a killer statement in itself, but did you see those lashes? Monáe's makeup artist Jessica Smalls gave her more length and volume with Lashify, a lash extension system that has a more realistic finish than other falsies out there. She also brightened up the star's with the copper and beige shades in Burt's Bees Eye Shadow Trio in Blooming Desert.
Lady Gaga
Gaga's smudged liner and textured waves are two of the million reasons why we're obsessed with her red carpet beauty look. The star's makeup artist Sarah Tanno used a few Marc Jacobs Beauty products to create her "rock star-inspired" eye makeup. Tanno smudged the Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer on the outer corner of her eyes, and used the black and nude shades from the Eye-Conic Multi Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Steel(etto) to layer the liner and shape the eye. Finally, the Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer was applied along the lash line.
As for her tousled behead, hairstylist Federic Aspiras sprayed Joico's Body Shake Texturizing Finisher all over her waves and broke them up with his fingers to get the undone finish.
Tracee Ellis Ross
At the 2019 Grammys, the actress wore her hair in long braids and swiped bronze glitter all over her eyelids.
Cardi B
If you want to party like Cardi, you're going to have to top off your bun with a tier of pearls. As for her makeup, the rapper wore a dramatic fuchsia smoky eye created by makeup artist Erika La Pearl using Pat McGrath Labs' MOTHERSHIP V: Bronze Seduction Eyeshadow Palette, MOTHERSHIP III: Subversive Eyeshadow Palette, Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, and PermaGel Ultra Glide Eyeliner in XTREME BLACK.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry is one star who's proven time and time again that the pixie can be a versatile cut. For the 2019 Grammys, she brushed back the front layers of her cut. Perry coordinated her makeup with her baby pink dress, wearing blush tones on her eyes. However, you're going to have to wait to get your hands on the exact eyeshadow shades Perry's wearing. Her makeup artist Michael Anthony used the upcoming CoverGirl Queenship Eyeshadow Palette, from the new Her Majesty Collection which launches in April.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo took hats to new heights and ponytails to new lengths on the Grammys red carpet. The star's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton prepped her hair with Color Wow's Dream Coat and used ghd's Curve Soft Curl Iron to add loose curls to her pony. Her signature bronzy glow? Yeah, she brought that too.
Kylie Jenner
The exact makeup Kylie Jenner is wearing is TBA, but we're willing to bet her nude look is care of a handful of Kylie Cosmetics products. Her hairstyle had the '90s treatment, too. Jenner channeled the decade's hair trends by keeping a few face-framing tendrils out of her loose updo. Jenner's hairstylist Cesar Ramirez used ghd's Curve Soft Curl Iron to add waves to these pieces.