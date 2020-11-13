These Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Were the Second Most-Purchased Product on Prime Day
Apple cider vinegar is a buzzy pantry staple thanks to its myriad of health properties. But if you wince at the thought of throwing back a shot of ACV every day, there’s a way you can reap its benefits without the unpleasant smell and taste. Goli Nutrition is the company behind the world’s first Apple Cider Vinegar gummies, and they’re on sale at Amazon today.
Made with real apples, the gummies are packed with healthy ingredients like beetroot, pomegranates, citric acid, vitamin B12, and vitamin B9. Each vegan gummy contains 500 mg of ACV with “the mother,” which refers to the strands of bacteria that are believed to be the key to many of its effects. (Oftentimes, the mother is removed from store-bought ACV because it gives the liquid a cloudy appearance.) The Goli gummies offer all of ACV’s age-old benefits; they support healthy digestion and weight management, improve the skin’s complexion, promote heart health, and enhance energy.
Since launching in September 2019, they've become a popular choice among Amazon customers. In fact, over 128,000 bottles of the Goli Apple Cider Vinegar gummies were ordered on Amazon Prime Day this year, making them the second most-popular product purchased — right behind the Apple Airpods, according to Amazon.
With over 64,000 five-star reviews, they’re currently ranking number one on Amazon’s list of best-sellers in vitamins and dietary supplements.
Shop Now: $14 (Originally $19), amazon.com
Shoppers are calling them the “perfect alternative” for liquid ACV. “The Goli Gummy is so good,” one wrote. “I could not stand the apple cider vinegar shots I was taking. The taste was horrible! With Goli, I look forward everyday to my gummies.”
Another added, “The BEST gummy! I used to take shots of apple cider vinegar (*shivers*), and these gummies are a GAME CHANGER! Excellent taste and all!”
As for if they actually work? People are saying they’ve experienced everything from curbed appetites and cravings to relief from acid reflux to clearer skin.
“This was purchased as an attempt to settle my stomach from chronic gas and bloating,” a shopper wrote. “After five days I felt a huge difference! I can eat without discomfort. I highly recommend this product. They are tasty and easy to swallow. I've been taking just two every morning. I find I have more energy too... I WILL be ordering more.”
The brand recommends that you take one to two gummies three times a day for the best results, which means you’ll get to the bottom of the bottle pretty quickly. That’s why it’s a big deal that you can score the Goli Gummies for 30 percent off right now. They normally sell for $19 a bottle, but today you can snag one for just under $14.This offer ends on November 14 at 3 a.m. ET, so add the game-changing gummies to your cart before they go back to full price.