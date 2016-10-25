Gold Products That Will Turn Your Makeup Bag Into a Treasure Box 

Courtesy
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Oct 25, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

We're about to hit that time of year where suddenly everything is festive and glittery, not to mention gorgeous. That's all well and good, but I don't think that we should reserve our glitz and gleam for the holidays. Why not treat yourself to a bar of gold, like, tomorrow? I found a couple of options that will make your average day-to-day feel a bit more opulent.

Trust me, you definitely won't regret adding them to your makeup bag, you fancy lady!

1 of 5 Courtesy

PAt McGrath Labs Metamorphosis 005 Kit 

$60 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Trick 

$17 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Burberry Beauty Festive Shimmer Gold Touch 

$37 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Lip Color in Sandstone 810

$6 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Gold Crème Lip Gloss

$22 SHOP NOW

