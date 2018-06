4 of 6 Kwaku Alston for Stockland Martel

Heather Mitts



AFTER

"This was a real treat!" Heather said of the pampering experience. "The dress is totally my style, but I never would have thought to wear a belt over it. It was both sophisticated and sexy. And I’m going to try to re-create the makeup because it came off as so natural," she said.



HAIR: Edward Tricomi added face-framing layers for volume; colorist Joel Warren’s champagne highlights added an instant dose of summer.

MAKEUP: Troy Jensen drew attention to her light brown eyes using shimmery earthtone shadows.

FASHION: Stylist Penny Lovell gave Heather a look that fits her fashion MO with a twist: accessories.



Find your colors to transform your own look with Celebrity Makeup Match