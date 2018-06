Go Bronze: The Essential Guide to Self-Tanning

Sunless tanners look better and last longer when you put in extra prep time, so be sure to exfoliate first to slough away dead skin cells, which can create an uneven finish. "The better condition your skin is in, the better your tan will look," said Evans. "Apply an oil-free moisturizer to joints, feet, and hands prior to tanning, since these areas develop darker than anywhere else on the body, then drench your body in self tanner, stopping at the ankles and wrists." We love Dior's ($34; dior.com ) and Charlotte Ronson's ($28; sephora.com ) foolproof formulas, and the flawless finish St. Tropez Self Tan Perfect Legs Spray ($18; sephora.com ) creates.