This Night Cream Firms Skin on Contact — and Even 70-Year-Olds See Anti-Aging Results
If the last year has taught me anything, it's to hold tight to the things that bring me pleasure in this world. Chocolate and salty food make up a not-insignificant portion of that category, along with ordering the same shade of dark red lipstick over and over again. While I can generally handle the consequences of those hobbies, one anti-aging Glytone face cream erases lines, wrinkles, and any dull skin that comes from inhaling popcorn.
"As soon as the cream's applied, I feel the skin tightening," writes one shopper of the difference Glytone's Night Renewal Cream makes for their aging skin. "It makes my skin look soft, clear, and very healthy." At 73, another person says the Renewal Cream reduces wrinkles and leaves their face so smooth, they've been using it for years.
Scattered through myriad reviews for Glytone's latest hit are tales of dermatologists directing shoppers to the product, which is typical for the doctor-loved brand. "I saw the difference right away: smoother, refreshed skin," writes a72-year-old fan. "I've been using it for more than five years. Works wonders on me."
Shop now: $76; glytone-usa.com
Much like the brand's Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel, the cream relies on glycolic acid to exfoliate and reverse fine lines. It takes a cue from Avène's retinol products with the inclusion of retinaldehyde, which is the most potent over-the-counter retinoid. Per Glytone, the combination of glycolic acid and retinaldehyde helps improve firmness and elasticity while reducing the appearance of wrinkles — and judging by the raves from reviewers, that's right on the money.
"Softer and smoother skin overnight," decrees one person, a 63-year-old who calls it the perfect antidote to their dry skin. So how does a cream with retinol, which is notorious for drying out skin, pull it off? Just look to the formula's squalane, the uber-moisturizer at the heart of Reese Witherspoon's favorite brand.
"Studies have found that squalane is readily absorbed deep into the skin, and can enhance the skin's natural suppleness and flexibility without leaving an oily residue," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Guanche previously told InStyle.
So not only does squalane provide a built-in check for any irritation that retinol may bring, but it adds its own anti-aging capabilities to the mix. Bottom line: If you want to indulge your every lifestyle whim, the ingredients in Glytone's Night Renewal Cream bury the evidence.
- This Night Cream Firms Skin on Contact — and Even 70-Year-Olds See Anti-Aging Results
- PSA: The SPF-Infused Anti-Aging Serum That Sold Out in 48 Hours Just Came Back in Stock
- 60-Year-Old Shoppers Say Nothing Compares to This Collagen-Spurring Firming Cream
- Madewell Just Launched a Secret Stock Sale, and the Prices Are REALLY Good