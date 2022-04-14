According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This Body Lotion Firms Skin "Unbelievably" Well

Unlike in the European Union, where product claims are more strictly regulated, American beauty brands can still play fast and loose with their labels, which just heightens the disappointment when you don't get the results you anticipate (my kingdom for modern cosmetic regulations). Finding trustworthy companies is crucial, which is where lines like Glytone come in: The dermatologist-developed brand consistently delivers, and middle-aged fans can't say enough good things about its body lotion's effect on crepey skin.