According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This Body Lotion Firms Skin "Unbelievably" Well
Unlike in the European Union, where product claims are more strictly regulated, American beauty brands can still play fast and loose with their labels, which just heightens the disappointment when you don't get the results you anticipate (my kingdom for modern cosmetic regulations). Finding trustworthy companies is crucial, which is where lines like Glytone come in: The dermatologist-developed brand consistently delivers, and middle-aged fans can't say enough good things about its body lotion's effect on crepey skin.
After roughly a month of incorporating its Exfoliating Body Lotion into their routine, one person said their hands looked "seven to 10 years younger" — a "miracle" for the area they were once embarrassed by. Reviewers on the brand's website echoed the praise: One shopper said it "took years off [their] skin texture overnight," and it makes such passionate devotees, another is on their twentieth bottle.
"Unbelievable results. I'm 55 and my skin stays firm and wrinkle-free," said one more user. Even using it just three times a week transforms "rough, bumpy" arms and legs into "smooth and satiny-soft" skin, and swaps clogged pores for clear textures. Hyperpigmentation also fades away, more customers noted — and the body lotion is such a favorite, it's currently sold out at Dermstore.
At work in the white pump-top bottle is a mix of exfoliants and moisturizers. Glycolic acid speeds skin turnover and encourages new collagen growth, as dermatologist Melanie Palm, MD, previously told InStyle. Allantoin hydrates, glycerin attracts moisture, vitamin E adds antioxidants, and highly purified petroleum — the phenom behind much of TikTok's skin-slugging craze — locks in all of the above.
With those ingredients on hand (literally), it's unsurprising that even people with keratosis pilaris (KP) saw metamorphosis-level results. On Amazon alone, over a dozen people with KP decreed the lotion worth a full five-star rating, many dubbing it the only thing that works for their condition. People with "very bad" ingrown hairs and razor bumps likewise found solace with the glycolic-loaded lotion; their "chicken bumps" and scaly skin disappeared within a matter of days.
As a penultimate Dermstore customer wrote, the moisturizing, soothing lotion is "honestly better than a pedicure" for soft, spring-ready skin — and as a last 78-year-old Amazon reviewer counsels, it's been their secret for maintaining "young skin" for years. If you'd like to try it for yourself, you can get Glytone's Exfoliating Body Lotion at the brand's website or Amazon.