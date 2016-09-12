Glossier Has Launched the Serums of Your Dreams

Let the official launch of Glossier's serums officially mark the day that you officially scale back your overwhelming skincare arsenal. Today, everyone's favorite cool girl beauty brand unveiled their serum lineup, aptly-dubbed The Supers, to address just about every skin issue out there. We can attest to their power—we've never had our skin drink in a serum quite as quickly as a few drops of Glossier's, and although they work amazing solo, they can be used either layered or concentrated on specific areas of the face. Scroll down to learn more about each formula, and to shop the one that's perfect for you. Though, if you're tempted to spring for the entire collection, you can cop a set of all three full-sized bottles for $65 at glossier.com.