Glossier Has Launched the Serums of Your Dreams

courtesy Glossier
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 12, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Let the official launch of Glossier's serums officially mark the day that you officially scale back your overwhelming skincare arsenal. Today, everyone's favorite cool girl beauty brand unveiled their serum lineup, aptly-dubbed The Supers, to address just about every skin issue out there. We can attest to their power—we've never had our skin drink in a serum quite as quickly as a few drops of Glossier's, and although they work amazing solo, they can be used either layered or concentrated on specific areas of the face. Scroll down to learn more about each formula, and to shop the one that's perfect for you. Though, if you're tempted to spring for the entire collection, you can cop a set of all three full-sized bottles for $65 at glossier.com.

1 of 3 courtesy Glossier

Super Glow

This lightweight blend of Vitamin C and magnesium add an instant lit-from-within radiance so noticeable, your #nomakeup selfies will appear to have been filtered with a Valencia overlay. This formula is the thinnest of the trio, making it easy to wear solo, or under makeup.

2 of 3 courtesy Glossier

Super Bounce

Almost like a tall drink of water for a dehydrated complexion, Super Bounce contains ample amounts of hyaluronic acid to restore all moisture lost in the sun (or after a particularly eventful night).

3 of 3 courtesy Glossier

Super Pure

Not even the greasiest slice of pizza can intimidate the power of the acne-fighting Super Pure serum, which wards off any bacteria and oil clogging your pores, while toning down redness from existing breakouts.

