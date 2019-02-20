Glossier's New Makeup Remover Literally Melted Off My Waterproof Mascara

Image zoom Glossier

I have a bone to pick with waterproof makeup remover. It’s fairly straightforward: I don’t think it works.

Unless it’s a straight up oil or a balmy cleanser, I haven’t found many makeup removers that truly take off every trace of mascara, eyeliner, shadow, and even foundation. Because of this, combined with the fact that I don’t want to stand in front of my sink for 30 minutes each night, I’ve pretty much sworn off budge-proof, long-wear makeup. I hold myself to a fairly strict “in bed by 11 p.m.” bedtime.

Testing them has always been a little bit of a let-down, so if I’m being completely honest, I wasn’t expecting that much from Glossier’s new Milky Oil, which had been sitting on my desk for a few days. Yet, predictably, the brand’s signature millennial pink bubble packaging kept catching my eye (it is Instagram bait, after all), so I decided to bring it home and give it a shot.

Inspired by Glossier’s cult-classic soothing and super gentle Milky Jelly Facial Cleanser, Milky Oil is described as the “ultimate makeup remover.” It combines two different types of cleansing technologies: micellar water and oil. When you shake the bottle, these two technologies mix together to create a silky, milk-like texture that’s meant to attract, melt, and sweep away makeup with ease.

With a full face of makeup on, I applied three squeezes of the liquid to a cotton pad and gently wiped it over my eyes. It only took about three wipes on each eye to fully remove all of my mascara, and only two swipes on each brow to remove my eyebrow gel.

Then, I took it for a spin on the rest of my face, removing all my foundation and highlighter. The cotton pads were completely saturated with gross makeup residue. I followed up with a double-cleanse using traditional micellar water, my go-to cleanser. You can check out the before and after below.

What I immediately noticed was that my eyes didn’t feel tight, dry, or irritated after using the Milky Oil. Thanks to the addition of comfrey root extract and pro-vitamin B5 extract in the formula, it leaves your skin makeup-free, but also soft and nourished. Disregard how red my face looks, though. It’s not the work of the cleanser — thanks to winter’s brutal kiss, it’s an issue I’ve been dealing with for the past few weeks.

It didn’t leave behind a greasy, oily residue either, which I usually hate more than that dry, tight feeling.

But it wasn’t the saturated pads or my before-and-after pics that convinced me that Glossier’s new launch is legit. It’s the morning test that won me over. When I woke up in the morning, I didn’t have one trace of eye makeup smudged under my eyes, and when I washed my face, I didn’t see any makeup on my cotton pads.

The best part about the experience? I made my bedtime and was drifting off to sleep by 11:10.