14 Things to Buy From Glossier’s Only Sitewide Sale of the Year

Even Glossier can’t resist the siren call of a good Black Friday sale.
By Laura Gurfein
Nov 27, 2020 @ 3:00 am
I love when a brand almost never goes on sale. That way, when it does, you know for certain that you’re getting the best prices. No need to search for a coupon code at checkout, sign up for emails that will languish in the Promotions tab, or install deal-hunting browser extensions — you just need to act quickly. That’s why I have a dozen Glossier tabs open right now.

Glossier’s Black Friday sale is the only time of the year that you can get basically all of its skincare and makeup for less than usual — as much as 50 percent off, to be exact — and therefore it’s the only time of the year that I shop at Glossier. It’s typical of direct-to-consumer brands to stay off the sale cycle that most retailers begrudgingly rely on to draw in customers, but let’s face it: No one can resist the siren call of a good sale. Not even Emily Weiss.

Right now, individual products are 25 percent off, and sets are 35 percent off. At least that’s the advertised discounts on the sets; if you take a closer look, you’re saving more like 40 percent compared to buying each item individually any other time of the year.

Shop Glossier’s Black Friday Sale:

Right after I pitched this story to my editor, a Glossier-less colleague popped into my Slack DMs to ask what I like the brand for, and I was more than happy to share. I prefer the Priming Moisturizer for day and the Priming Moisturizer Rich at night for their soothing, calming effects on my dry, redness-prone skin, plus the popular Boy Brow for eyebrows that look full but not done up. And Haloscope, a subtle highlighter stick, looks good even when your sweat threatens to wash it off on a hot summer day. (I’m just glistening, okay?)

But rather than any of these individual products, I’d direct her to the sets to not only better introduce her to the brand, but also to maximize her savings, especially right now. The Skincare Edit, which could also be called Intro to Glossier, contains adorably tiny versions of top sellers like Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce Serum, and the moisturizers I mentioned above, plus a cute logo headband.

If she trusts me enough to go full-size, then I’d point her to The Skincare Set, with cleanser, moisturizer, and Balm Dotcom; it normally saves you $12, but the Black Friday discount bumps your savings all the way up to $22. And speaking of Balm Dotcom, I like to pick up the three-packs as gifts for friends with December birthdays.

For more of Glossier’s honest-to-goodness best prices of the year, keep scrolling. Free shipping starts when your cart hits $30.

The Skincare Edit

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $38 (Originally $50); glossier.com

The Skincare Set

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $30 (Valued at $52); glossier.com

The Makeup Set 2

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $41 (Valued at $68); glossier.com

Priming Moisturizer

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $17 (Originally $22); glossier.com

Priming Moisturizer Rich

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $26 (Originally $35); glossier.com

Balm Dotcom

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); glossier.com

Balm Dotcom Trio

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Valued at $36); glossier.com

Invisible Shield

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); glossier.com

Milky Jelly Cleanser

Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); glossier.com

Boy Brow

Shop now: $12 (Originally $16); glossier.com

Haloscope

Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); glossier.com

Cloud Paint

Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); glossier.com

Generation G

Shop now: $17 (Originally $22); glossier.com

Body Hero Exfoliating Bar

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); glossier.com 

