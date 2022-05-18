These 2 Drugstore Beauty Products Might Be Just What Your Anti-Aging Routine Is Missing
If your vanity is cluttered with an assortment of tubes, bottles, sprays, and salves all geared towards preserving one of life's most fleeting treasures — youth — you're certainly not alone. But despite our best efforts to stave off aging skin, many of us are cheating ourselves by ignoring a couple of key products that can be found at any local drugstore.
Come summer, even the most devout skincare enthusiasts occasionally let their upkeep falter in order to enjoy a sunbasked glow. But getting a tan doesn't — and shouldn't — mean turning a blind eye to your sunscreen. Artificial tanners have come a long way, able to impart a natural-looking bronze without any sun exposure whatsoever, and no one knows this better than Glow 2 Go.
New York-based spray tan and teeth whitening service Glow 2 Go has made it a mission to bring professional tanning directly to local homes, helping people look like their freshest and most summer-ready selves without any negative side effects. The formula the brand uses was developed by a skin cancer survivor, and the company is a natural evangelist for the skin-safe advantages of a spray tan.
"Our spray tans are all natural and made with organic ingredients. You can go as dark or light as you like and don't have to worry about burning your skin," Natalia Radosz, owner of Glow 2 Go, tells InStyle.
Aging skin, it's no secret, is hugely impacted by exposure to the sun's UVA rays. So, it makes sense that avoiding direct exposure in favor of a natural topical solution to achieve a tan will extend your skin's youthfulness for years to come.
Not only that, but those who receive the service have told Radosz, who is also a spray tan and teeth whitening technician, that they "instantly feel slimmer and more toned." She attributes this to the technique of "contour[ing] our clients' arms, legs, chest, stomach, and butt to make everything look more defined but still super natural."
This "boost of confidence" comes in conjunction with Glow 2 Go's other tentpole service, which, not coincidentally, is also a major factor in maintaining a youthful appearance: teeth whitening.
According to a 2013 study by Oral B, having whiter teeth can make you look up to five years younger on average, and a report from Colgate finds that white teeth "communicate youth" and are more likely to be perceived as attractive.
Even if you are not within the service area of Glow 2 Go, or you prefer to take matters into your own hands, achieving these overlooked anti-aging benefits is as simple as adding a couple of affordable items to your Amazon cart.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite self-tanners and teeth whiteners that'll get you (safely) looking youthful just in time for summer.
