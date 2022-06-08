This Liquid Exfoliant Mimics the Effects of a Chemical Peel — at a Fraction of the Price

This product contains five different alpha hydroxy acids and poly hydroxy acid at 10 percent concentration, so it is more intense than many chemical exfoliants. I used HydraBright with caution, prepared to deal with the aftermath of irritation and a possible breakout. Instead, I awoke the next morning with glowing skin. My hyperpigmentation, especially on the lower part of my face, improved drastically overnight. By comparison, the only cosmetic product I'm wearing in my before photo on the right below is Drunk Elephant's skincare-makeup hybrid, O-Bloos Rosi Glow Drops, on my upper cheeks for that sunburnt and glowing look.