This Hot Pink Lipstick Looks Good on Everyone

I've heard so many of my friends say they can't "pull off" hot pink lipstick. It's not really all that surprising; hot pink is one of the more polarizing shades out there. It demands attention, and it's nearly impossible to miss when you're wearing it. But thanks to Givenchy's latest lipstick launch, wearing hot pink on your lips just got a lot less challenging. The designer beauty brand's Rouge Interdit Marbled Lipstick in 27 Rose Révélateur ($34; barneys.com) was designed to adapt to every skin tone, so it's universally flattering.

The lipstick has black and pink pigments swirled together, which is a little confusing at first. It won't give you a multicolored lip look, though: The black pigment doesn't transfer to your skin, but instead is there to intensify and enhance the pink. It essentially makes the pink color even bolder.

The creamy, satin lipstick also has a pigment worked into the formula that adapts to your lips' pH levels, giving you a custom hot pink look. To road-test the shade, four InStyle staffers took it for a spin. Keep scrolling to see it on real women and to read their thoughts on the formula and color.

