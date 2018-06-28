This Hot Pink Lipstick Looks Good on Everyone

I've heard so many of my friends say they can't "pull off" hot pink lipstick. It's not really all that surprising; hot pink is one of the more polarizing shades out there. It demands attention, and it's nearly impossible to miss when you're wearing it. But thanks to Givenchy's latest lipstick launch, wearing hot pink on your lips just got a lot less challenging. The designer beauty brand's Rouge Interdit Marbled Lipstick in 27 Rose Révélateur ($34; barneys.com) was designed to adapt to every skin tone, so it's universally flattering.

The lipstick has black and pink pigments swirled together, which is a little confusing at first. It won't give you a multicolored lip look, though: The black pigment doesn't transfer to your skin, but instead is there to intensify and enhance the pink. It essentially makes the pink color even bolder.

The creamy, satin lipstick also has a pigment worked into the formula that adapts to your lips' pH levels, giving you a custom hot pink look. To road-test the shade, four InStyle staffers took it for a spin. Keep scrolling to see it on real women and to read their thoughts on the formula and color.

1 of 4 Ashley Batz

Asia, Editorial Intern

"I thought it was so cool that the color adapted to my pH and didn’t look too bright against my skin. It was the perfect shade of pink, and although it took a while for it to actually show, the texture was extremely smooth."

2 of 4 Ashley Batz

Victoria, Digital Beauty Editor

"I wear red lipstick on the reg, but I'm afraid of hot pink lipstick. The color looked nearly neon in the tube, but once it was applied, it was a little more subtle, which I liked. My favorite part? It was so creamy and comfortable."

3 of 4 Ashley Batz

Cecelia, Beauty Intern

"It was the perfect shade of bright pink! It has a smooth, satin feel that hydrated my lips throughout the day."

4 of 4 Ashley Batz

Erin, Associate Beauty Editor

"I had no idea what to expect when I put this lipstick on because it adapts to everyone’s pH levels differently. I normally wouldn’t wear this bright of a pink, but the cool undertones make it flattering for my complexion. What I loved most about it was the soft, demi-matte finish. The lipstick felt super-comfortable on my lips. I wouldn’t mind having it on all day."

 

