The Evolution of Gisele Bundchen's Beach Waves

Gisele Bündchen may have retired from her career as a Victoria's Secret model, but those gorgeous, effortless-looking beach waves seem to be a life-long commitment. The legendary supermodel can be credited with skyrocketing this low-key style's popularity—her perfectly tousled waves are just as iconic as her modeling career.

But that's not nearly the only beauty look that Bündchen has mastered, and here's your proof. We took a deep dive into Bündchen's past and rounded up 16 of her most memorable beauty moments. Keep scrolling to see her beauty transformation, and to pick up some inspiration for the salon.

