The Evolution of Gisele Bundchen's Beach Waves

Gisele Bündchen may have retired from her career as a Victoria's Secret model, but those gorgeous, effortless-looking beach waves seem to be a life-long commitment. The legendary supermodel can be credited with skyrocketing this low-key style's popularity—her perfectly tousled waves are just as iconic as her modeling career.

But that's not nearly the only beauty look that Bündchen has mastered, and here's your proof. We took a deep dive into Bündchen's past and rounded up 16 of her most memorable beauty moments. Keep scrolling to see her beauty transformation, and to pick up some inspiration for the salon. 

1 of 16 gisele/Instagram

Teen Years

Gisele Bundchen kicked off her modeling career at the young age of only 14. She posted this Instagram post right before her final catwalk appearance. 

2 of 16 Mari Sarai/Getty Images

The 1990s

The supermodel has made the exclusive Met Gala guest list since the '90s. Here, she's seen attending the event wearing a high ponytail and a metallic smoky eye.

3 of 16 Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images

2000

Seemingly barefaced with just a little pink lip gloss, the world was introduced to Bündchen's voluminous beach waves. 

4 of 16 George De Sota/Getty Images

2000

For a fashion event in 2000, Bündchen went for a smooth blowout that drew attention to her very timely side bangs.

5 of 16 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

2004

In 2004, Bündchen walked the Marc Jacobs runway with minimal makeup and her hair pulled back into a faux-bob hairstyle. 

6 of 16 Getty Images

2005

Gisele Bündchen walked the Victoria's Secret 10th Anniversary Fashion Show runway with a flippy blowout that defined her face-framing layers. 

7 of 16 Getty Images

2005

One of her most famous red carpet appearances (at the Oscars with Leonardo DiCaprio!), Bündchen styled her ultra-long hair in loose beach waves and went noticeably brighter in color. 

8 of 16 Getty Images

2006

At an eyewear launch in 2006, Bündchen showed up with her hair pulled back into a laid-back ponytail, finishing off her look with fluttery eyelashes and pink lip gloss. 

9 of 16 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

2007

Wearing a classic black cat-eye and perhaps her lightest hair color to date, the supermodel walked the runway at Brazil's Fashion Week. 

10 of 16 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

2007

A far departure from her usual makeup looks, Bündchen wore two-toned eyeliner for a runway show in Rio. 

11 of 16 Getty Images

2008

Bündchen rarely wears updos, but for the 2009 Met Gala, which she attended with her now-husband Tom Brady, the supermodel pulled her hair up into a classic chignon. 

12 of 16 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

2011

Proving a ponytail is appropriate for any occasion, the supermodel debuted this simplistic hairstyle at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Awards, along with long lashes, black eyeliner, and bronzed cheeks. 

13 of 16 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2013

In 2013, the supermodel went a little darker with her hair color, trying out a chestnut brown shade with honey-colored highlights. 

14 of 16 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

2014

A shift in your part can transform your entire look. The proof is in this voluminous, wavy, full hairstyle the supermodel wore to the Met Gala in 2014. 

15 of 16 George Pimentel/Getty Images

2017

For the 2017 Met Gala, Bündchen brought a little color to her makeup with pastel purple metallic eyeshadow. 

16 of 16 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

2018

Giving her beach waves a little twist, the supermodel wore them more uniformed and smooth with an Old Hollywood vibe for the 2018 Met Gala. She coordinated her golden eyeshadow with the color of her gown. 

