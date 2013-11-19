InStyle's December Designer Focus Is Giorgio Armani, See His Memorable Muses & Join Our Twitterview With the Designer!

His influence in Hollywood is legendary. Known as the designer who brought high fashion to the red carpet in the '80s, the maestro remains a major reference point among actresses who are drawn to the restrained elegance and craftsmanship-over-showmanship aesthetic of his clothes. Each drape, tuck, and crystal exalts rather than overpowers the wearer herself. "You should get a sense of the person from the gown she is in," Giorgio Armani says. It's a formula that appeals to a flurry of women, often as different as frost from fire in terms of style and look. Right after his serene spring 2014 show, he spoke about the "nonchalant" drama he creates for the women he dresses—and adores. To see Armani's memorable muses who brought their own special magic to his designs, look through our gallery and for the full story, turn to page 199 of the December issue, available on newsstands or download it for your tablet now.

—Alessandra Ilari