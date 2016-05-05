Gina Rodriguez Made a Drastic Change to Her 'Do

A few days ago, Gina Rodriguez shared her inspirational haircut on her Instagram — she cut off her long hair to donate to Locks of Love. While she looked amazing in her shorter haircut, Gina wasn't done playing around with her hair. Yesterday, Gina shared a profile shot of an even more drastic cut on her Instagram — a (partially) shaved head.

Annihilation. #AnyaThorensen A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on May 4, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

It's hard to tell what the whole cut (or shave) looks like from her profile, but we're sure it looks amazing. The summer heat is coming (maybe?), and we're sure she's going to appreciate not having that hair around, plus the added bonus of being able to see her semi-hidden neck tattoo. Not to mention, Gina now has probably the toughest and coolest looking ponytail ev-er.