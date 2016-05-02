Gina Rodriguez Chopped Off Her Hair for the Best Reason

Guys, Gina Rodriguez has been giving us major #hairenvy both on and off screen (Jane the Virgin had the best wavy hair, thankyouverymuch) for a very long time. That's why we were taken by surprise when we initially found out that the actress bid adieu to her long locks. But don't freak out just yet, because A) her new 'do looks UH-MAZING and B) it's all for a good cause.

Rodriguez first tweeted out a rather dramatic photo of her ponytail cut off. We're not going to lie, our reaction to it was: Holy sh*t! But then we read her message and it said, "No hair, don't care. #locksoflove," which means the actress actually donated her hair to Locks of Love, the non-profit charity that provides hairpieces to kids who suffer from long-term medical hair loss. Doesn't that make you love Rodriguez even more?

No hair, don't care. #locksoflove pic.twitter.com/fdymfNMAtR — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) May 2, 2016

And today we finally saw her new 'do, and it's so beautiful. It looks like Rodriguez got a shoulder-length bob that, judging by her words, will get some getting used to. But — let's be real — we already love it!

Short hair, don't care. Ha. Not true. It'll take some adjusting. I'll just be a little crazy till the fairy dust settles! A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on May 2, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

Gina FTW!