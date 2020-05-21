Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez’s Go-To Makeup Is Less Than $30 at This Secret Beauty Sale
The best surprise we’ve seen all year.
Now is the time to try every single face mask — the ones that used to come to mind before 2020 happened — while soaking in a rose petal bubble bath and contemplating adding ten more steps to your already long skincare routine. The need for self-care and relaxation has never been so high, and if we bought all the beauty we really wanted (needed) to curb our anxiety, we’d be broke. Gilt feels for us, though, and has launched yet another surprise sale with best-selling beauty products under $30.
What have we done to deserve this bounty? Live through 2020. So no, we won’t feel guilty for loading up our carts right now. Especially when all of them are under $30. And these aren’t just any kind of beauty products. Laura Mercier is on sale, and that rarely happens.
Laura Mercier is the brand Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day, the day she married a prince and glowed so intensely that the Markle Sparkle was born. Jennifer Lopez has worn the brand’s lipstick to make her perfect face even more flawless, and Laura Mercier is also a favorite amongst other actresses Jennifer Lawrence too. And now Gilt has some of its best-selling products for practically nothing.
While discounted Laura Mercier is what we’re most excited about, so many other good beauty brands are up for grabs too, like Hourglass Cosmetics and up-and-coming clean label Ilia Beauty. So who cares if you aren’t going anywhere right now? Eventually you will, and you’ll be happy to have all this makeup on hand. We’ve all got nothing but time right now.
Shop the surprise under-$30 beauty sale at Gilt below.
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer
Laura Mercier Eye Brow Pencil
Laura Mercier Secret Concealer
Hourglass Radiant Magenta Ambient Lighting Blush
Hourglass Vanilla Veil Retouching Fluid
Peter Thomas Roth Max Sheer All Day Moisture Defense Lotion SPF 30
Ilia Beauty Lady Bird Multi-Stick
Guerlain Light The Eyebrow Pencil
Dphue 2 Applications Root Touch-Up Kit
