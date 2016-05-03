Gigi Hadid's Insane Met Gala Mani Cost HOW Much?!

Gigi Hadid is perhaps the IT model of the moment, so obviously there were high expectations for her turn out at the 2016 CFDA Met Gala. And while we were obsessed with Gigi's whole look, from her natural smoldering gaze, sleek side-part, and sweepingly long pony, it was her manicure that really stole the show.

And for it's price tag, that is to be expected. Hadid wore custom KISS nails created by celebrity manicurist Mar y Soul, that cost $2,000. Yes, that's correct.

So what made this mani so epic? Well, Gigi's chrome tips were embellished with hidden crystals, making for some serious (wo)man-meets machine glam.

Courtesy

Mar Y Soul explained her choice for hiding the crystals under the tech-inspired mani, saying, "I collaborated with KISS products to create custom elegant, almond-shaped chromed-out nails, with a hidden detail: crystals. Underneath each nail, I added 3 crystals for an element of surprise and to ensure her nails look flawless no matter what angle."

Courtesy

We don't know about you, but we'll be adding a little hidden touch to our manis from now on!