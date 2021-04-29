This $8 Drugstore Makeup Remover Is an Open Secret Among Supermodels
If anyone knows how to take care of themselves, it's supermodels. On top of being in the makeup chair as beauty experts enhance the best of their natural beauty (and taking those tips home), hardworking figures like Miranda Kerr and Bella and Gigi Hadid are masters of self care routines that keep them sane and well-rested. History shows top models turning to innovative skin gadgets and $48 face mists — so I was delighted to see an $8 drugstore staple show up in Gigi Hadid's skincare routine.
Hadid took a photo of her "post-shoot skincare lineup" for her Instagram story on Tuesday, and it's an eclectic mix I can't say I was expecting. Among the mix of Australian face oil, Belli Beauty Healthy Glow Facial Hydrator, and Boscia cleanser and toner, there stands a makeup remover likely familiar to anyone and everyone who's browsed the drugstore's skincare selection (or witnessed sleepover makeovers go very, very wrong). Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, long may it reign.
Of her routine, Hadid writes: "None of my skincare posts are sponsored, I just love trying out gifted products (or the ones I always go back to), when I get the time, and letting you know what I'm liking." No complaints here, especially because the most expensive of Hadid's stateside-available picks ranks at $32 — a cool $293 less than sister Bella's favorite off-duty skin tightener.
Gigi didn't elaborate on which products fell into the category of ones she always returns to, yet I'd wager it's pretty safe to assume Neutrogena's classic remover wasn't part of a sparkly new PR package, but rather a failsafe never far from her sink. The formula is Amazon's best-selling eye makeup remover, and reviewers there write that it provides "exceptional eye makeup removal" that's gentle on sensitive skin and eyes.
It easily stacks up to $50 removers from prestige brands, shoppers say, and removes even waterproof mascara and could-be-permanent eyeshadow "like it's not even there." That's probably why Hadid reaches for it "after a long makeup-campaign day" — if the Maybelline spokeswoman was wearing the brand's nigh-indestructible SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, the drugstore remover would be just the velvet hammer she'd need to get it off before bed.
On top of the deeply reasonable $8 price tag, reviewers add that a tiny bit goes a long way, and it's able to tackle glitter, thick eyeshadow, and liner without taking any of your eyelashes along with it. That muscle explains why people stick with it for decades; while technically an eye makeup remover, shoppers use the "best" and "cheapest" formula on the market to clean their whole face. It doesn't sting, you don't have to rub, and even contact-wearers say it's a safe choice. There's nothing more to ask. Shop Neutrogena's Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover on Amazon and the rest of Hadid's picks, below.
