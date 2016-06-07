The Exact Lipstick You Need to Copy Gigi Hadid's Goth Lip Look

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to unknowingly promote your lipstick hoarding shopping habits. The model has never disappointed us when it comes to her beauty looks, and that's why we would pretty much wear any lip shade chooses to debut on the red carpet, Snapchat, Instagram, what have you.

And recently, we spotted Hadid at an event wearing a stunner of a goth-inspired lip, and we just had to know what it took to create it.

It turns out that makeup artist Erin Parsons only used Maybelline products (Hadid is one of the faces of the brand), so you are officially one quick walk away (to your nearest drugstore) from pulling off Gigi's look.

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Parsons started off by applying Color Sensational Loaded Bolds in Raging Raisin before dabbing some Wickedly White lipstick on the center of the lips and Pitch Black to the outer corners. Then, she blended it all to create an ombre effect et voilà! You have yourself a red carpet-worthy pout.

