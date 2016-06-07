The Exact Lipstick You Need to Copy Gigi Hadid's Goth Lip Look

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to unknowingly promote your lipstick hoarding shopping habits. The model has never disappointed us when it comes to her beauty looks, and that's why we would pretty much wear any lip shade chooses to debut on the red carpet, Snapchat, Instagram, what have you.
And recently, we spotted Hadid at an event wearing a stunner of a goth-inspired lip, and we just had to know what it took to create it.
It turns out that makeup artist Erin Parsons only used Maybelline products (Hadid is one of the faces of the brand), so you are officially one quick walk away (to your nearest drugstore) from pulling off Gigi's look.
Parsons started off by applying Color Sensational Loaded Bolds in Raging Raisin before dabbing some Wickedly White lipstick on the center of the lips and Pitch Black to the outer corners. Then, she blended it all to create an ombre effect et voilà! You have yourself a red carpet-worthy pout.
#Repost @gigihadid ・・・ @maybelline @erinparsonsmakeup Here's a breakdown of products for everyone who asked 😘😘😍😍💄💋✨✨ All from @Maybelline ofcourse! FACE: Dewy Fit Me Foundation, Duo Contour Stick in Medium, Master Strobe Illuminating Stick in #100 (one of my favorite new products! I used on cheekbones, nose, chin and also on eyelids, brow bones and inner corners of eyes ✨) EYES: The Nudes Palette, and Spider Lash Effect Mascara in Classic Black (Obsessed with this mascara!!! Remember to give your lashes the same love and attention as you do brows or contouring...curl lashes, apply mascara, after completely dry softly re-curl lashes and apply more mascara if necessary) LIPS: Color Sensational Loaded Bolds in Raging Raisin applied over the entire mouth. Wickedly White was dabbed on the the center of the lips and Pitch Black to the outer corners then blended to create a soft ombré effect. THANKS AND HOPE EVERYONE ENJOYED THE LOOK 😃😘😘 #loadedbolds #spidermascara #maybelline #maybellinesnapchat #erinparsonsmakeup #gigihadid