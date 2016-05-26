This Gift Set Will Make Packing Your Skin Care a Breeze 

I don't know about you, but packing gives me a lot of anxiety—specifically packing the skin-care I'm going to take on a trip. I just want to have the option of bringing everything. What if I need something not in my case?! You get it.

Anyway, Peter Thomas Roth is making my life so much easier as I get ready to travel for the holiday weekend. The Peter Thomas Roth Skin Saver Gift Set is going to make your packing for trips panic attack free. For more on why this gift set is so fantastic, Peter Thomas Roth himself.

What It's Called:

Peter Thomas Roth Skin Saver Kit

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A trip on the jitney.... or $38; peterthomasroth.com starting in June.

What Makes It Special?

"My Skin Saver Kit includes anti-aging best sellers and award-winning must-haves that will have your skin summer perfect in no time. It’s an entire regimen of everyday essentials that includes my Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, FIRMx Peeling Gel, Cucumber Gel Mask, Max Sheer All Day Moisture Defense Lotion with broad spectrum SPF 30, and a very special bonus—24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. All this for $38. Sold separately it would be $104—the value is amazing!"

Who's It For?

"All skin types can use my Skin Saver Kit to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin tone and texture while soothing, hydrating, and protecting with broad spectrum SPF 30. This facial survival kit is so easy to use and includes your entire daytime regimen! It’s perfect for anyone who wants to keep it simple while walking away with healthy, radiant, more youthful-looking skin."

When to Use It?

"The Skin Saver Kit is great year round, but is ideal for the spring and summer months. It includes everything you need to prep and maintain perfect summer skin. Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel sweeps away impurities while helping to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with glycolic and salicylic acids. FIRMx Peeling Gel effectively peels to reveal a smooth, radiant complexion. Cucumber Gel Mask is going to help soothe, hydrate, and detoxify skin. It’s your go-to for after sun exposure, peels, or waxing. For an extra cooling treatment, put it in the refrigerator before applying. Max Sheer All Day Moisture Defense Lotion is an ultra-light hydrator with broad spectrum SPF 30. Then, day or night, use 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to reveal a firmer, smoother, more radiant under-eye area."

What the Experts Are Saying:

Peter Thomas Roth gave us the detailed instructions on how to use the kit, how cool! Says Peter Thomas Roth, "It’s a facial survival kit for all skin types! What makes my Skin Saver Kit so cool is that it’s your complete daytime regimen all in an easy-to-use kit that includes award winning, anti-aging, everyday essentials.

First, cleanse with Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel. Apply a small amount of cleansing gel over moistened skin with fingertips. Work into a rich, foamy lather and massage gently for one minute. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and gently pat dry.

Next, peel with FIRMx Peeling Gel. Apply a generous amount on clean dry skin. Gently massage in a circular motion to roll, lift and sweep away dead skin cells. Rinse well with water. For extra enzymatic exfoliation, leave on skin for 1 to 5 minutes, then rinse.

Then, detox, hydrate, and soothe with Cucumber Gel Mask. Apply a generous coat on clean skin. Leave on for 10 minutes. Rinse with cool water. For a very cool treatment, refrigerate product. For an intensive treatment, apply a thin layer as the last layer of skin care and leave on overnight.

Lift, firm, and illuminate with 24K Gold Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. Apply onto clean, dry under-eye area. Repeat on other side. Relax and enjoy for 10-15 minutes. Discard after use and gently pat remaining serum into skin.

Finally, protect and moisturize with Max Sheer All Day Moisture Defense Lotion. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply at least every 2 hours."

What the Internet Is Saying:

#peterthomasroth is advertising the exact products I use for my skin this week. Best skincare ever #livingtothefullest #almost40 #cleanskin A photo posted by Antonio Savaro (@being_savaro) on May 16, 2016 at 3:17pm PDT

And with that, you'll be well on your way to amazing skin, even on vacay. Be sure to pick one up when they launch in June.