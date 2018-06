Get Your Glow On! Makeup to Complement Your Summer Tan

1 of 8 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto, David M. Benett/Getty

If You Have Fair Skin

If you have a fair skin tone like Emma Stone's or Jennifer Lawrence's, an all-over bronzed finish may look a little too obvious. "It's not about looking tan-it's about having a little bit of that summery, sun-kissed glow," says makeup artist Desirae Charman. "If you try to go too dark, you just end up looking orangey, and sometimes dirty." Steer clear of orange-based bronzers, and use the product only where the sun naturally hits your face. You may also want to swap a tinted moisturizer in for your winter foundation, but don't toss the product just yet! "Blend a small amount into the center of your face as a highlight," adds makeup artist Johny Saade, who has worked with Olivia Wilde and Isla Fischer.