In Your 30s

PREVENT

The 30s is a good time to amp up your preventative routine. Take a good look at your parents and grandparents to assess the care your own skin needs now. “Use SPF 30 every day, on all exposed areas” says Colbert who works with Sienna Miller. “Find a sunscreen that is convenient for your lifestyle, whether it’s spray, lotion, cream, or a stick roll-on. This ensures that you’ll use it.” And don’t forget your lips – keep them soft, radiant and protected. “Chapstick has now increased their SPF choices to 30 amp 50!”



REPAIR

“I start my patients with light Triad facials which include microdermabrasion, laser toning amp fruit acid peels to keep them looking like they’re in their 20s while in their 30s,” says Colbert. But remember that skincare isn’t one size fits all. If you have fair, or thin skin, your skin may require more maintenance and sun protection than someone with dark skin and a fuller face.

