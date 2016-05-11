Get Pumped — The Next Becca x Jaclyn Hill Product Is Coming

Jaclyn Hill has been very slowly revealing the next stage of her collaboration with Becca, following the MASSIVE success of Becca x Jaclyn Hill's Champagne Pop highlighter. Well, we have good news and bad news about the next installment in their collaboration. The good news is that last night Jaclyn took to both her Instagram and Snapchat to finally spill the beans on the new product — an amazing new face palette called Champagne Glow. The bad news (sorry) is that the palette is limited edition, and considering how bonkers everyone went for Champagne Glow, we can't promise it'll last long on the shelves.

RELATED: Behold: Drinkable SPF Really Exists

HERE IT IS!🌟😭🎉🙏🏼 Meet the new members of the Champagne Pop family!🍾 #champagneglow #beccaxjaclynhill Im currently giving swatches and details on snapchat - Jaclynrhill A photo posted by J A C L Y N 😜 (@jaclynhill) on May 10, 2016 at 4:37pm PDT

There are a few things we don't know about the palette — mainly, what's actually in it. From what we can tell, it includes two large pans of the original Champagne Pop highlighter, as well as a new shade of highlighter. There are also three small pots — a two blushes (one shimmery one not) and a bronzer. The palette will be available online on May 26 (buying yourself a gift for Memorial Day weekend is totally normal right?) and in Sephora stores on June 16. Happy shopping!