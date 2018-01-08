Daily Beauty Buzz: Emily Ratajkowski's Red Hot Eyeshadow 

While so many celebrities chose red lipstick as the pop of color in their beauty look, Emily Ratajkowski had a different idea. Going the opposite route, she attended the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party wearing crimson shadow haloed around her eyes.

To create the look, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo began by applying Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Fine(wine) 47 ($25; net-a-porter.com) to her waterlines, as well as the upper and lower lash line. He extended this past the outer corner of the eye and smudged it with a brush. Then, mixed the shades "They Call Her" and "Scandalous" from the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Scandalust ($49; sephora.com) and applied the hue to the entire crease and lower lash line, again extending outward and upward. Finally, he used the shade "That's Why" to blend.

The eyes were completed with mascara and brushed up eyebrows. Her skin was kept clean and glowy with a finishing touch of pinkish nude lipstick. When it comes to hairstyles, Ratajkowski always keeps us guessing, but she played it simple for the Globes with loose and slightly messy waves.