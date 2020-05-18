Here Are the Nail Polish Colors Each Sign Should Wear for Gemini Season
Gemini season is a time to experiment with color!
As the trendsetter of the zodiac, Geminis are always on the hunt for cool new ways to express themselves — which is why they like to use bright hues that are full of energy to represent their vivacious vibe.
Only cheerful and preppy colors can match the optimistic attitude of this chatty air sign. All the more reason for your nails to do the talking during this time, so they can take on a story of their own.
Discover the many nail colors I see each sign wearing for Gemini season, ahead.
Gemini: Côte No. 96
You’re the golden child of the zodiac, and now it’s your season to shine with gold luster on your fingertips. Your can’t miss nails will allow you to sit on your thrown as queen bee.
To shop: $18; coteshop.co
Cancer: Sally Hansen Shooting Star
Gemini season is your chance to dream big. So why not choose a shade for your nails that reminds you to glow up your visions while you’re awake? This glittery nail polish will harness your current sweet and tender sentiments.
To shop: $5; target.com
Leo: OPI Happy Anniversary
It may be hard to show off your self-made manicure to your crew on Zoom, but they will flip over the way this shiny silver hue looks on your claws. In fact, they’ll even copy your sparky and dazzling look.
To shop: $11; ulta.com
Virgo: JinSoon Charme
Although you may be quarantining, that doesn’t mean that your nails need to stop shining bright. Add some sunshine to your nails and let them glow with a beautiful yellow hue (which is the “it” color right now) this spring.
To shop: $18; jinsoon.com
Libra: OPI Samurai Breaks a Nail
Purple is the color of luck — and you can use extra good energy this month (to be honest, we all can!). This color will dazzle your eyes, but also remind you of the springtime breeze, inspiring you to take more chances.
To shop: $11; ulta.com
Scorpio: Dior Wonderland 575
It’s now your power season! Lean into your fierce nature by painting your pinchers bright coral. Your nails should reflect the strength that lies within and your creative sensibilities. This color will inspire your greatness to transpire all the time.
To shop: $28; nordstrom.com
Sagittarius: Base Coat Magnolia
You can definitely use some extra balance in your life now. Bright white nails will totally relax your mind and bring out your chill vibe. This is an elegant shade that will add peace, serenity, and clarity to your day — everyday!
To shop: $20; nordstrom.com
Capricorn: OPI Passion
You prefer colors that you can wear to business meetings and on a video call with bae. You’ll opt to wear a classic and functional shade that is practical for Zoom conference calls with your colleagues and flirty FaceTimes with your boo.
To shop: $11; ulta.com
Aquarius: Sally Hansen Birthday Cake
You put the “P” in party, and no get-together is a swinging event without your presence. That's why this confetti nail polish will bring out your fun vibe during spring nights FaceTiming with your squad while drinking Prosecco.
To shop: $2; ulta.com
Pisces: Burberry Beauty Aqua Green No.418
This aqua green color will calm your mind and heart this season. It’ll remind you of the place you feel the most home: la mer. Let your nails push you towards brilliance. Swim towards your inner passions and desires now.
To shop: $23; net-a-porter.com
Aries: Essie Bikini So Teeny
Your mind is thinking a mile a minute. Choosing a cool blue shade will soften up your communication style this month and relax your anxieties. Your mind will be able to decompress by looking at your lovely sky-colored claws.
To shop: $9; target.com
Taurus: Dior Rouge 999
Right now, you’re feeling a little extra and craving TLC from others. A bright color like this one will get you the attention you crave by making you feel seen and heard by your squad (who loves you dearly anyway).
To shop: $28; nordstrom.com