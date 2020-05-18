Gemini season is a time to experiment with color!

As the trendsetter of the zodiac, Geminis are always on the hunt for cool new ways to express themselves — which is why they like to use bright hues that are full of energy to represent their vivacious vibe.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Geminis

Only cheerful and preppy colors can match the optimistic attitude of this chatty air sign. All the more reason for your nails to do the talking during this time, so they can take on a story of their own.

Discover the many nail colors I see each sign wearing for Gemini season, ahead.

VIDEO: Watch the Whole Total Solar Eclipse in 4 Minutes