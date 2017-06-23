6 Top Coats That Make Regular Nail Polish Look Like a Gel Manicure

Hail the gel manicure. Widely praised for its long-lasting abilities and a shine that won't quit for weeks, the treatment is by far one of our favorites on the salon menu, and if you get a particularly good one, working the same mani for a month is a possible feat. The downfall? That annoying, growing-out period where the gels start to lift and catch your hair underneath every time you run your fingers through, and of course, the damage done to our natural nails after the fact.

Consider gel effect top coats the loophole, which deliver that same mirror-like shine, minus the upkeep and brittle nails. They give any traditional lacquer in your kit that coveted gel finish, but can be taken off with plain old nail polish remover. Shop our six favorites below.

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Top Coat

Nails Inc. Kensington Caviar Gel Top Coat

Dior Gel Top Coat

Seche Vite Vive Instant Gel Effect Top Coat

Essie Gel Setter Top Coat

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Top Coat

