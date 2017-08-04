Hold the Door: Game of Thrones Makeup Brushes Are a Real Thing

You no longer need access to the Hall of Faces and risk getting your ass kicked by The Waif in order to change up your appearance on a whim, a la Arya Stark.

The Catch 96, a British makeup tool brand, has just released a set of brushes inspired by everyone's favorite fantasy epic. Seven of the handles bear the sigil of a different house featured on Game of Thrones—that is, House Stark, House Lannister, House Greyjoy, House Targaryen, House Baratheon, House Tully, House Martell—with one brush topped with the same Hand of the Queen/King symbol Tyrion Lannister currently wears.

Basically, they're the equivalent of a Valyrian Steel sword for your makeup arsenal, though we do have one question: Where's House Tyrell? Is it too early to start campaigning that Olenna and Margaery get collections devoted to just the two of them?

No word on if we can expect Ed Sheeran's head to eventually adorn the end of a future set.

Head over to catch96.com now and pick up a set for $40 before they sell out completely. For your friends who are more into Harry Potter than Jon Snow, The Catch 96 also carries brush kits paying homage to each of the Hogwarts houses, or decorated to look like magic wands and time turners.