Hop on this season's affinity for monochromatic looks and pick out two colors in the same color family for your toes and fingers, suggests manicurist Rica Romain. "My favorite color is blue, so rule of thumb is if you don't use the exact same color for your hands and toes—use a lighter hue or shade on your hands and darker on your toes."

Her favorite for your hands is China Glaze Secret Peri-Wink-le ($5; walmart.com), while we dig essie In All the Wave for pedicures ($9; target.com).