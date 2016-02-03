Forget Valentine's Day—Your Besties Will Love These Galentine's Day Beauty Gifts

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 02, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

All the single ladies, put your hands up! Let's be real, sometimes turning Valentine's Day into a Galentine's Day celebration with your best girlfriends can be more fun than a night out with your S.O. She's the Miranda to your Carrie, the Jane to your Daria, and she deserves a little something special as a reminder of how fabulous she is—or at least something to help her unwind from this week's Tinder date gone awry. Because no one loves you quite like your BFF does, we put rounded up some of the best beauty gifts to make her feel just as loved come February 14th. Shop each gift below!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Lipstick Queen Saint & Sinner Lip Tints

$24 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Diptyque Rosaviola Scented Candle

$67 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Too Faced Bon Bons Eyeshadow Palette

$49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Breakups to Makeup Clutch

$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

NEST Eau de Parfum Rollerball Trio

$10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Happ & Stahns Bath Salts Gift Set

$32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Best of Benefit Customizable Lash and Brow Kit

$59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Birchbox Date Night Featured Box

$15 SHOP NOW

