Gal Gadot Swears By This $9 Moisturizing Lipstick

How does Gal Gadot manage to pull off a perfectly moisturized and bold lipstick look in the dead of winter, when so many of us are struggling on even applying balm to our chapped and flaky pouts? She is Wonder Woman, but this superpower can be credited to a drugstore lipstick that rings in at less than $10.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15

"I love the Super Lustrous Lipstick," the new face of Revlon told InStyle. The little black tube ($9; amazon.com) is a hydrating, smoothing formula that feels comfortable on your lips all day long and packs a punch of color.

Courtesy $9 SHOP NOW Revlon

RELATED: Gal Gadot Is the Newest Face of Revlon

It’s available in four different finishes—crème, matte, pearl and sheer—but Gadot's swatch of choice is Certainly Red, a creamy and high-impact true red. It's the perfect pop for her otherwise simple beauty routine, which she says includes either eyes or lips and hydrated, clean skin.

Not one for red? With 82 shades and four finishes to choose from, finding something that fits your style and flatters your complexion won't be a problem.