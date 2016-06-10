Olympic Gymnast Gabby Douglas Just Launched Her Very Own Emojis 

It seems like the true mark of celebrity is having your own emojis—Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Justin Bieber, and now gymnast Gabby Douglas have all received the emoji treatment. 

This morning, Olympic gold medalist Gabrielle Douglas announced the launch of her new emoji app, Gabbymoji, via her Twitter.

Gabbymoji is exactly what you'd expect from someone as accomplished, young, and inspiring as Gabby Douglas. The emojis range from Gabby in mid-gymnastics move to personalized memes you can add messages to.  

The app will also get you amped up for the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics (they're coming waaaay sooner than you think, so start catching up on your sports trivia). While we can't all be gymnasts, we can definitely live vicariously through Gabby's acrobatic emojis

Gabbymoji is available as of today on both iPhones and Androids for $1.99. Happy texting!

