The One Brow Trend That's Not Going Away

I was more than OK with saying goodbye to butterfly clips, and I actually couldn’t wait to see that dramatic two-toned ombre hair moment die. But, every once in a while comes a beauty trend that I will hold onto for dear life, and for me, that trend is full, natural-looking eyebrows. Luckily, I won’t have to let go of my brow obsession anytime soon, as the Fall 2019 runway shows have confirmed they are here to stay, in all their bushy glory.

I'll be honest: With the news that low-rise jeans are potentially on their way back (say it's not so!), I had a minor freakout that skinny brows would also make their way back into popularity, despite all the plucking horror stories that '90s produced. Thankfully, full, natural brows were all over designer runways, making a standout appearances at designer shows like Cushnie, Alberta Ferretti, and Jonathan Simkhai.

But being thick in diameter isn't the only characteristic of a 2019 brow. Sure, you want them to be dense, but one of the things I noticed was if models were wearing full brows, they were often brushed up in a feathery fashion with defined arches.

The truth of the matter? Most people don't wake up with both full brows with defined arches, so that's where product comes in handy.

At Cushnie in particular, lead makeup artist Grace Lee used Maybelline's TattooStudio Brow Pomade to fill the sparse spots within the brow, and to also shape them and perfect the arches. When applied with the tiny brush, the waxy product latches hold of your exisiting brows, plumping up their appearance. Then, the spoolie end allows you to blend the product while brushing up your eyebrows.

A loyal pencil user, I was unsure of this product format at first, but it's become my go-to for an easy bushy brow. Best part? It lasts all day and only rings up to $10 a pop.

So if you're like me, you can breathe a big sigh of relief. You won't have to buy a new set of tweezers any time soon.